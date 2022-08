Verizon “fueled the love” for some of our lucky viewers by picking up their tabs at the gas pump.

It’s all to raise awareness of the value Verizon brings to customers by including streaming services in premium pricing plans and offering $25 home internet in the Tampa Bay area.

With the Verizon Visa® Card, card holders can earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases! You can learn more at verizon.com/verizonvisacard. Or, if you’re interested in other products and promotions, visit verizon.com/deals.