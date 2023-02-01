Fuel Up for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic With These Easy Recipes

We're getting you ready for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, happening later this month!

Publix Apron's Chef, Patrick Walley, gives us some recipes with easy instructions for preparing Pumpkin-Apple Bars and Power Play Cookies. They're great for training, or to bring with you while running in the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic!

For more information and detailed instructions on how to make the Pumpkin-Apple bars, click here. And for the Power Play Cookies, click here.

The 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26. Sign up now at RunGasparilla.com.