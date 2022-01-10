Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Fuel Change with Your Choice at the Pump

Biofuel Saving the Environment and Money
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 09:30:53-05

Save money and the environment by switching to renewable biofuels like ethanol. Ethanol saves the average household $142 per year.

Ethanol is a simple solution toward a greener today that also provides working families the best value at the pump. Ethanol saves the average household $142 per year – an average of 22 cents per gallon – with even greater savings in fuel with higher blends of ethanol like E15 – a 15% ethanol blend, also known to consumers at the pump as Unleaded88.

Biofuels like plant-based ethanol can reduce carbon emissions by 46% compared to traditional gasoline. And an across-the-board national move from Unleaded87 (E10) to Unleaded88 (E15) would save consumers even more--to the tune of $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs – while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 20 million tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 4 million cars off the road. Across the 30 states where Unleaded88 is available, it consistently sells on average up 10 cents below the price for regular gasoline – even amid this current fuel crisis.

This segment is paid for by Growth Energy

