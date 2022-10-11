Watch Now
Frozen Stiffs: World's Only Ice Cream Hearse Serving Tampa Bay

Frozen Stiffs, marketed as the world's only ice cream hearse, joins us to haunt Tampa Bay's Morning Blend.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Oct 11, 2022
Frozen Stiffs operates out of a 1967 Cadillac hearse, which has been retrofitted as a novelty ice cream truck with a casket freezer and a passenger-side service window. They serve Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

They're available to be summoned at your next birthday, convention, event, festival, funeral, party, reunion, séance, or wedding.

For more information, head to FrozenStiffs.com.

