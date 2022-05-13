Watch
Frontline Pandemic Workers Deserve a Break

Talking about ways to help frontline hereos
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:25:27-04

Vacations are important for both your mental and physical health, and the frontline heroes of the pandemic have earned some well-deserved time off.

Studies have shown that taking a mental and physical break can have positive effects on mental health and happiness as well as possibly improving physical health.

To help give back to those who gave so much, Heroes Vacation Club is honoring our nation’s frontline workers − our pandemic heroes − by making it easy and affordable for them to go on vacation. Throughout the entire month of May, heroes will be able to purchase a 7-night resort stay for only $289.

The free members-only travel club is offering discounted travel benefits to active and retired frontline workers, including firefighters, police officers, medical professionals, military personnel, teachers and government employees.

For more information, go to heroesvacationclub.com

