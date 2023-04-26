From Sweets to Spices to Skincare - Check Out These Must-Have Products This Spring

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shares a few products that are definite must-haves for the spring season.

Warm weather is here and that means more cravings for ice cream – AND ice cream cake! Check out all the delicious and fun ice cream cakes you can now buy at your local grocery store, including Carvel, Reese’s, OREO, and more. Find all your favorite cakes at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com.

Bushwick Kitchen features a versatile range of items that take your dish to the next level! Their Weak Knees Sriracha Gift Set puts a twist on the classic hot sauce flavor with all three of their Srirachas (Gochujang, Super Spicy, and Curry) in one perfect set. Find it at BushwickKitchen.com.

Aurora by Aqua Optima is the only product on the market to deliver hot or cold filtered water on demand. Aurora is powered by Strix technology, a brand known for sustainability.

Youtheory Collagen can help you achieve inner health and outer beauty, this formula supplies the essential building blocks to support healthy aging and a more youthful appearance. Find more at YouTheory.com.

Bio-Oil is best known for its cult-favorite multi-use skincare oil that is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. It is the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand for stretch marks in the US.