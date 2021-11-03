Watch
Friends of Strays: Meet Senior Dog Lilly

Friends of Strays Animal Rescue
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 03, 2021
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter showcases Lilly, a 15-year dog available for adoption. Lilly was left behind in an abandoned house. A neighbor had been feeding her since the occupants left her behind. The owners were repeatedly contacted, but didn't want anything to do with Lilly. One of our employees heard the story and got Friends of Strays involved.

Lilly was placed in a foster home, which is a better environment than the shelter for a senior dog. She is now available for adoption.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

Learn more at: http://www.friendsofstrays.org.

