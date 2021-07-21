Friends of Strays highlights "Purricane Season"

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

Today we talk about how July is "Purricane" Season at Friends of Strays. All adult cats (one year or older) have had their adoption fees waived. Kittens have had their adoption fees reduced by 50%.

The reason we do "Purricane" Season in July is because summer is "Kitten Season" in Florida. This is breeding/birthing time for cats so shelters all around the area are stuffed with cats. This will be a spay/neuter PSA.

Find more information at friendsofstrays.org.