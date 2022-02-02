Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Friends of Strays Highlights Importance of Fostering

Pet Patrol: The Importance of Fostering
Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 09:33:39-05

We talk with Kelly, the Foster Manager, at Friends of Strays Animal Rescue about a dog mom and her pups that are going to be available for adoption soon. Kelly also highlights about how vital foster homes are to the rescue's lifesaving efforts because we need more fosters!

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

