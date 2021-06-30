Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Friends of Strays Featured Pet available for adoption

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 10:11:39-04

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors. Through our outreach, advocacy, and services we strive to ensure that animal companionship is accessible to all.

Learn more and see pets available for adoption by visiting Friendsofstrays.org.

