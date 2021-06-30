Friends of Strays Featured Pet available for adoption

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors. Through our outreach, advocacy, and services we strive to ensure that animal companionship is accessible to all.

