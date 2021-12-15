Friends of Strays Featured Felines

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

In today's segment, Friends of Strays feature John B. and Pope, two of their kittens. They've overcome a couple of significant medical hurdles and are available for adoption.

They probably would've been euthanized for a few different reasons at other shelters. They both have feline leukemia and they both fought off ringworm. One of them, John B., also battled an illness called FIP.

Until very recently, FIP was 100% fatal. New treatments make it survivable, but they're expensive and require a painful injection every single day for 84 consecutive days. John B.

finished his a couple of weeks ago. By the time they're adopted, we will have spent almost $4,000 saving them, but they're worth it.

If you are interested in adopting Pope of John B. or to see any other adoptable pets, visit the Friends of Strays website.

