Friends of Strays Black Cat Appreciation Day

Friends of Strays Highlights Black Cats for Adoption
Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 11, 2021
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors. We seek to create a better world for pets and people by focusing on life-saving programs promoting pet retention, community empowerment, and humane pet ownership education.

Black Cat Appreciation Day is August 17. From August 18-22, all our black (and almost black) cats and kittens will have their adoption fees waived for the entire week. Black cats tend to have longer than average waits for adoption because of superstition and because they don't always photograph well.

Check out the available pets at friendsofstrays.org.

