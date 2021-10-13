Watch
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter Haunted Howl Virtual Fundraiser

Pet Patrol Friends of Strays
Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 09:34:44-04

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

Our Haunted Howl Virtual Fundraiser is coming up October 26-28. This is our primary
annual fundraiser. Lots of great items and experiences are up for auction.

October 26-28 Online only

Learn more at friendsofstrays.org

