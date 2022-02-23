Watch
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter Featured Pet, Pugley

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 09:52:08-05

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter joins us to highlight their pet of the week, Pugley!

March Muttness, is a fundraising competition that pits Friends Of Strays against shelters nationwide to see who can raise the most money. Starts March 1 and runs for most of March.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

