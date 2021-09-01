Friends of Strays Animal Shelter discusses FeLV

We talk with Friends of Strays Animal Shelter in St. Pete, and they introduce us to one of our kittens that has Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) to discuss the condition and why we adopt these cats out instead of euthanizing them.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter is St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill animal shelter. Founded in 1978, our top priority is to connect animals in need of rescue with people who will love them. With thousands of cats and dogs entering our shelter every year, Friends of Strays’ staff and volunteers provide the utmost love and care for every animal that comes through our doors.

Learn more and see animals available for adoption at: friendsofstrays.org.