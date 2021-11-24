Watch
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter

Posted at 9:29 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 09:29:03-05

Friends of Strays has broken their record for 2021, with weeks left in the year with 1,277 adoptions at the beginning of November, their goal is to make it to 1,500!

They have an exciting gift-matching opportunity coming up for Giving Tuesday. Donations made before 12/24 will be doubled, up to $20,000!

Friends of Strays is St. Pete's oldest no-kill shelter. A comprehensive animal welfare organization, FOS is saving record-breaking numbers of lives -- pets that would be euthanized at other facilities.

Want to get involved? Donate funds, volunteer or collect wish list items for the shelter. For more info: https://www.friendsofstrays.org/get-involved or email Jaye@FriendsOfStrays.org.

