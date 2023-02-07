Friends of Children Helping Break the Cycle of Generational Poverty

We're talking about some good that's happening in our schools. Friends of Children - Tampa Bay is an amazing mentoring program catered toward kids in the foster care system.

They pair paid, professional mentors with children who are in or at risk of entering the foster care system. They call their mentors Friends and a Friend will talk alongside the student from kindergarten through high school - 12 1/2 years, no matter what. Friends are often the only consistent adult in the child's life. They call it the Power of One and it's life-changing for our students and their families.

Friends of Children - Tampa Bay has helped kids in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties since its inception in 2014.

This program helps students and families overcome obstacles, provides stability and helps to break the cycle of generational poverty. 95% of their local students are adopted and leave the foster care system and 98% progress to the next grade level.

For more information, visit FriendsTampaBay.org.