Freshen Up Your Summer Skincare Routine

Freshen up Your Summer Skincare Routine
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 16, 2021
The summer heat is on and you probably feel like you could use all the help you can get! Beauty and Wellness Expert Grace Gold shares tips to freshen up your routine.

Products featured in this segment:
-Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25, under $30, Olay.com
-BYBI Acid Gold AHA Face Mask, $22.99, Target stores & Target.com
-Meloway Makeup Your Way Mascara, & Brow Creation Gel, $20, melowaymakeup.com
-Eufora Aloetherapy Collection, $25-$30, eufora.net
-Febreze Fade Defy PLUG Starter Kit, $5.49, Target & Walmart

