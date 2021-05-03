Watch
Fresh Avocado Tips for the Perfect Cinco de Mayo Guacamole

Cinco De Mayo Avocado recipes
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 03, 2021
Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and if you are able to gather with family and friends safely, no fiesta is complete without guacamole. To help get your guac on, chef and PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE star Pati Jinich shares some pro tips and tricks. She will let us in on how to score a prime avocado at the store and get the perfect avo-ripeness by speeding up the ripening process, as well as pointers to preserve opened avocados and keep leftovers fresh.

