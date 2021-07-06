freeFall Theatre's The Rose and The Beast

Watch
This summer, step into an experience like none other. Through visual storytelling, theatre design, multimedia, and augmented reality – enter the world of The Rose and The Beast. This unique, interactive walk-through (fully accessible) experience will let you step into Block’s stunning retellings of nine classic fairy tales. Through a series of nine spaces, designed by a team of scenic designers, audiences will have the opportunity to interact with the environments in surprising ways.

The Rose and The Beast
Now playing through August 8 (Appointments each day between 3 and 8pm)
Tickets range between $39 and $49

Learn more and get tickets at freefalltheatre.com.

