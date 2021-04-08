Freefall’s drive-in concert series continues with Leonard Bernstein’s New York playing now through May 9, 2021. This salute to one of America’s most beloved composers is the perfect show for the whole family to enjoy. This joyous concert revue explores the music of Leonard Bernstein and the city that inspired so much of his life and work. This is an evening packed with beloved hits from shows like West Side Story, On the Town, and Wonderful Town.

Leonard Bernstein's New York April 2 - May 9, 2020 Wednesdays through Sundays at 8pm $35 - $99

Get your tickets at freefalltheatre.com