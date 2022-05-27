Watch
freeFall Theatre presents " A Skeptic and a Bruja"

Posted at 1:25 PM, May 27, 2022
A Skeptic and a Bruja by Rosa Fernandez a world premiere produced in collaboration with Urbanite Theatre Priscilla buys a home in the middle of nowhere with the hopes of turning it into a lucrative bed and breakfast. When she starts having paranormal experiences, she calls Sam and Jess from the hit ghost-hunting show “A Skeptic and a Bruja” to help her. None of the women are prepared for the haunting they encounter next. This world premiere is presented in cooperation with Urbanite Theatre.

A SKEPTIC AND A BRUJA Running now through June 19 Performances Wednesday through Sunday freeFall Theatre Company All matinees at 2pm and evening performances at 7pm $45 - $55 freefalltheatre.com

freeFall Theatre
6099 Central Ave. St Petersburg, FL 33710

