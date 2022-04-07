freeFall Theatre|"Lady day at Emerson's Bar and Grill"

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music. Karole Foreman stars as Billie with Damon Carter on the keys, under the direction of ERT producing artistic director, Wren T. Brown

Lady day at Emerson's Bar and Grill Now playing through April 24 freeFall Theatre Company. All matinees at 2pm and all evening performances at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com. Prices range from $45 to $55