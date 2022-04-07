Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

freeFall Theatre|"Lady day at Emerson's Bar and Grill"

We talk about a new show at freeFall.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 14:47:12-04

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music. Karole Foreman stars as Billie with Damon Carter on the keys, under the direction of ERT producing artistic director, Wren T. Brown

Lady day at Emerson's Bar and Grill Now playing through April 24 freeFall Theatre Company. All matinees at 2pm and all evening performances at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com. Prices range from $45 to $55

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com