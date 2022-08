A new production is on now at freeFall Theater in St. Petersburg.

It's called "Rose and Walsh," it's the last play written by Neil Simon, which makes it a special treat for Tampa Bay audiences.

"Rose and Walsh" is a warm, witty and joyful story of enduring romance between two formidable literary figures.

It's now playing Wednesdays through Sundays until August 28.

You can learn more about the play and buy tickets at freeFallTheater.com.