Free Webinar to Help With Back-to-School Meal Planning

Feeding yourself or a family during these times can be stressful, thinking about nutrition, time spent in the kitchen and staying on budget. Now, there's a free webinar to help!

Arielle Kestenbaum, executive director and founder of Fare Meals, joined us to talk about it! Fare Meals started at the height of the pandemic, helping people eat nutritiously on a budget.

The free webinar is happening on August 23 at 7 p.m., focused on the important topic of back-to-school meal planning.

You can learn more and register at FareMeals.org/Events.