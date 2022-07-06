Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Free Stress Management Training

We talk about resources offered by the UACDC.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 15:55:13-04

University Area CDC and ReachUp are providing free stress management training - Free Your Mind - for men and women who are caregivers of children ages birth to 8 in Hillsborough County. Light refreshments will be provided.

July 6 and 13, 5-7 pm - Stress Management Training for Women who are caregivers of children age birth-8

July 20 and 27, 5-7 pm Stress Management Training for Men who are caregivers of children age birth-8 in Hillsborough County.

To register contact MRivera@ReachUpIncorporated.org or 813.712.6316.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com