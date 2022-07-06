University Area CDC and ReachUp are providing free stress management training - Free Your Mind - for men and women who are caregivers of children ages birth to 8 in Hillsborough County. Light refreshments will be provided.

July 6 and 13, 5-7 pm - Stress Management Training for Women who are caregivers of children age birth-8

July 20 and 27, 5-7 pm Stress Management Training for Men who are caregivers of children age birth-8 in Hillsborough County.

To register contact MRivera@ReachUpIncorporated.org or 813.712.6316.

