Free Screening of 'Wounded Heroes' Documentary Happening This Weekend

A free screening of the powerful award-winning documentary "Wounded Heroes" is happening this weekend.

We're talking to Michael Gier, the film's director and producer, who tells us this was a three-year passion project for him.

The story of his journey to find alternative treatments and programs is inspiring and includes stories of the many Veterans and 1st Responders he interviewed that overcame what seemed to be impossible. His story is a message of hope that anyone can live the life of their dreams no matter the obstacles or circumstances they're currently facing.

The free screening is happening on Saturday, November 5 at Carrollwood Baptist Church, starting at 10 a.m. It will also include a Q&A with Gier, as well as alternative treatment representatives, along with a free lunch.

Head to ScreeningRSVP.com to reserve your spot.