Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Free Prodigy arts classes

items.[0].videoTitle
Prodigy Cultural Arts Center
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:01:23-04

Prodigy Cultural Arts is a researched-based prevention and success program for youth. Through a unique model blending arts, life skills, community and family support, Prodigy’s goals are to improve and strengthen attitudes and behaviors that affect delinquency and academic performance. Prodigy improves problem-solving, communication and cooperation skills; strengthens academic achievement, employability skills and career options; family and community support to aid in youth success.

We talk with Mike Trepper, director of Prodigy Cultural Arts and Layla Ortiz, Prodigy student/youth ambassador to learn more about the program.

Visit www.uacdc.org to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com