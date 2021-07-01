Free Prodigy arts classes

Prodigy Cultural Arts is a researched-based prevention and success program for youth. Through a unique model blending arts, life skills, community and family support, Prodigy’s goals are to improve and strengthen attitudes and behaviors that affect delinquency and academic performance. Prodigy improves problem-solving, communication and cooperation skills; strengthens academic achievement, employability skills and career options; family and community support to aid in youth success.

We talk with Mike Trepper, director of Prodigy Cultural Arts and Layla Ortiz, Prodigy student/youth ambassador to learn more about the program.

Visit www.uacdc.org to learn more.