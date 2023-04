New research from Watchfinder & Co reveals more than one-third of Americans have had their watch stolen. The average value of each of those stolen watches is more than $1,000. 80% of stolen watches were never recovered and many believe they were re-sold.

Don De Lucca, former Chief of the Miami Beach Police Department, joins us to discuss the first-ever free, police-backed stolen watch register, in a bid to stamp out the re-sale of stolen watches.

For more information, visit Watchfinder.com.