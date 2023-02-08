Free Health Screenings to be Offered at ABC Action News Health & Fitness Expo

We're counting down to the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, which is now just a few weeks away! Cigna joins us to talk about its role in this year's race.

Every runner will have to pick up their packet before race day at the ABC Action News Health & Fitness Expo, happening at the Tampa Convention Center on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25.

Cigna will be there with their mobile clinic offering free health screenings and coaching, so people can learn their four key health numbers: blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, and Body Mass Index.

Knowing these numbers helps catch potential health problems like diabetes & heart disease early, & prevent them from becoming more serious. The health coaches will explain your numbers and the next steps. Screenings only take a few minutes, and it’s free to everyone.

Cigna is also offering skin cancer checks at the ABC Action News Health & Fitness Expo as well!

Cigna says it's dedicated to improving the health, well-being, & peace of mind of the communities they serve. They say they're proud to sponsor health & wellness events, like the 2023 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, that gets the whole city of Tampa focused on physical fitness.

For more information, visit RunGasparilla.com.