Free Fitness Classes Being Offered at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

As the weather cools off, something special is heating up in Downtown Tampa. You can now join a fitness class - with the Riverwalk and the University of Tampa as a backdrop - for FREE!

Experienced instructors will lead you through Zumba, pilates, dance, HIIT, or yoga.

It's all happening at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Sundays–Thursdays from 6–7 p.m.

This new program from the Tampa Downtown Partnership helps more people get active in the heart of the city.

For more information, head to TampasDowntown.com/Outside-Is-In/Fitness.