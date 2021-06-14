Watch
Fred Astaire Dance Studio South Tampa

Fred Astaire Dance Studios
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 09:33:58-04

Come and experience the exciting world of ballroom dancing, exquisite gowns and new adventures! In the South Tampa location with professional instructors and a team that will cheer and support you through your entire dance experience.

Special offer: For this month we are offering a special introductory package for new students which consists of 2 private lessons 2 group classes and 2 practice parties for 50$

Business Address: 141 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Website: www.fredastaire.com/south-tampa
Phone Number: 813-467-3000
Facebook Link: Facebook.com/FADSSouthTampa

