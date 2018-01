Frankie's Lobstah Trap Raw Bar & Grill is located International Plaza's Bay Street in Tampa. Locally

sourced seafood caught fresh daily. Mouthwatering dishes served in a relaxed, seaside inspired atmosphere. Join us at Frankie’s Lobstah trap for the best cuisine the ocean has to offer! For starters, try our Lobster Mac n’ Cheese and Pan Seared Crab Cakes, or our Traditional Lobstah Roll with fresh Maine Lobster and Lemon Garlic Aioli on a fresh Brioche Roll! Fresh from the Gulf to your table!

For more info, go here: www.frankieslobstahtrap.com