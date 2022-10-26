Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Four Products Great for Your Tailgate Experience

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is sharing a few products that are great for your tailgate experience.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 10:29:14-04

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is sharing a few products that are great for your tailgate experience.

EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block: The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

Dos Equis® Lager: Dos Equis® is imported to the U.S. by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For more information, follow us @DosEquis or visit Dosequis.com.

St Pierre Sliders: Bringing the joy of French bakery to you, St Pierre remains America's favorite brioche brand. Enjoy authentic brioche sliders, burger buns, hot dog rolls, loaf, and more to help step up your tailgating game.

Sportiqe "Roam in Comfort": A global lifestyle apparel company committed to delivering elevated basics using high-quality fabrics, innovative designs, and on-trend fits that not only look and feel good but provide superior comfort no matter the occasion – right in line with their tagline “Roam in Comfort”.

For more information, head to BourbonBlondeBlog.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com