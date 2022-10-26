Four Products Great for Your Tailgate Experience

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is sharing a few products that are great for your tailgate experience.

EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block: The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

Dos Equis® Lager: Dos Equis® is imported to the U.S. by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For more information, follow us @DosEquis or visit Dosequis.com.

St Pierre Sliders: Bringing the joy of French bakery to you, St Pierre remains America's favorite brioche brand. Enjoy authentic brioche sliders, burger buns, hot dog rolls, loaf, and more to help step up your tailgating game.

Sportiqe "Roam in Comfort": A global lifestyle apparel company committed to delivering elevated basics using high-quality fabrics, innovative designs, and on-trend fits that not only look and feel good but provide superior comfort no matter the occasion – right in line with their tagline “Roam in Comfort”.

For more information, head to BourbonBlondeBlog.com.