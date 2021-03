ECHO Coffee House exists to bring joy through coffee and community and to bring about awareness of and support for children in foster care. We sit down with Brent and Christine, who are Church Planters, foster parents and advocates for Foster Care and sharing the need for more Foster Parents.

Learn more below about how you can support the Foster Care community.

www.echo.coffee

www.kairos.church

www.echominfl.com

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/echocoffee/echo-coffee-house