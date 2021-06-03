Watch
Forward Pinellas & Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:21:15-04

What do you envision for the new SunRunner Corridor? Forward Pinellas, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) and the City of St. Petersburg want your help creating a vision for vibrant, safe and accessible destinations along the new SunRunner line in St. Petersburg, South Pasadena, and St. Pete Beach. From now until June 30, 2021, Pinellas County residents can tell us their thoughts with our new interactive map survey. They can add comments, ideas, questions and even pictures.

You can also give us your thoughts by emailing info@forwardpinellas.org or call 727- 464-8250.
For more information on the “SunRunner Rising” Study, visit: psta.net/sunrunner

