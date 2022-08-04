Watch Now
Former Broadway Star Helping Young Talent

Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:33:49-04

A former Broadway star is stepping off the stage and is helping young talent! Tiffany Haas played Glinda in "Wicked" for 10 years in New York City. But it didn't come without a lot of hard work, determination and precisely 72 rejections.

She's now switching gears into a role she's just as passionate about - guiding young talent as they delve into the world of theater and performance art.

She's doing this with her new book, "Waiting in the Wings," and with her musical theater training program, Destination Broadway.

For more information, you can visit TiffanyHaas.com or DestinationBroadway.org.

