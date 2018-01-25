"Forever Plaid" Returns to The Straz

When four young singers are killed in a car crash, they posthumously take the stage for one final gig in this goofy, 1950’s nostalgia trip. This deliciously fun revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies! This production is sponsored by Bank of America and the Tampa Bay Times.



Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the Plaids are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs that keep audiences rolling in the aisles when they're not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

