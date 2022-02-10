Watch
Football and Fantasy Legend Darren Sproles

Posted at 10:53 AM, Feb 10, 2022
We talk with Football and Fantasy Legend Darren Sproles
to get the inside scoop on the big matchup for the Big Game and how you can get in on the action.

We talk to Darren about:

  • Who has the edge going into the Big Game
  • What it takes from a player point of view to perform in this contest
  • How your viewers/listeners can take part in all the action that comes with the Big Game
  • What are the best plays and odds this weekend
  • How fans can leverage Yahoo Sports as their go-to destination for scores, news and more:

Darren Sproles was drafted in the 4th round of the 2005 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He spent 15 years in the league, and his 2,696 all-purpose yards in 2011 with the Saints still stands as a league record.

