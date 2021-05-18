Watch
Food Security in the Abaco Islands with The Blue Atlas Project

The Blue Atlas Project in the Bahamas
Posted at 8:52 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 08:52:21-04

The Blue Atlas Project is a NGO working on constructing a Food Equity and Sustainability Training Center in the Abaco Islands as they rebuild post-Hurricane Dorian. We are currently asking for help to meet our goal of raising $6000.00 to construct our Production classroom.
We are looking at soil-independent, nutrient-dense growing methods due to lack of land and heavily salinated soil post due to the large surges that Dorian brought on. We are creating demonstrations and a market garden around Hydroponics, Aquaponics and aquaculture.

Learn more about ways you can contribute by visiting: www.blueatlasproject.org

Text AIDABACO to 44-321 to support our efforts.

Please feel free to reach out to the founder, Kali Kirkendall via email at kali@blueatlasproject.org

