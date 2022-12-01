Food Drive, Holiday Event for Charity Happening Next Weekend

The all-new Subaru of Wesley Chapel—currently under construction and scheduled to open in January 2023 — is hosting a food drive and holiday event experience next weekend to help support local charity Metropolitan Ministries.

It's happening Saturday, December 10 from 11am - 3pm. There will be a car show, food trucks, and family and pet photos with Santa. The best part - it's all free if you bring a donation!

Current needs include canned meat, peanut butter, boxed cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice, beans, pasta, sauce, soups, baby food, and baby formula.

The mission of Metropolitan Ministries is to care for at-risk and homeless families by providing many services, including food assistance.

“The food need in Tampa Bay is critical,” said Metropolitan Ministries President and CEO Tim Marks. “Demand to feed struggling local families has significantly increased with inflation, recent storms, and now the holidays.”

“We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, a mission that very much aligns with the Subaru Love brand,” said Scott Fink, Owner and CEO of Subaru and Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel. “We are asking our friends and neighbors to stop by during this event to donate. We’re calling it our Food Drive it Forward Event. Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”