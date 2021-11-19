Watch
Food & Drinks that Make Your Holiday Healthier

Healthy Holiday Options
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 10:00:37-05

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined the Morning Blend to share her favorite staples for a 'better for you' holiday!

For an easy weeknight meal or elegant entertaining, Emily recommends Genova Premium Tuna. Genova Premium Tuna is an easy way to elevate some of your favorite dishes and turn your meals from good to great. This high-quality tuna is naturally high in protein, a great source of Omega-3s, and you can really taste the difference. Try adding Genova to your next pasta dish like this Genova Yellowfin Tuna Pasta Salad with Arugula Pesto & Dates.

When you’re ready for a festive drink, pick one that supports an active lifestyle like Cupcake LightHearted. These wines only have 80 calories, 8% alcohol by volume, and less than 1 gram of sugar per 5 oz. serving. Cupcake LightHearted wines have 20% fewer calories than leading hard seltzers but are full of flavor. It comes in 2 varieties - Cupcake LightHearted Chardonnay offers creamy flavors of pineapple, vanilla and pear while the Pinot Grigio has crisp flavors of lemon and apple, that lead into a white nectarine and apricot finish.

