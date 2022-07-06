Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father, Mr. Winfield (Harry Hamlin), when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable—and notorious—decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic. The series also stars several acting heavyweights including Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin, Paul Wesley and Kate Mulgrew, among others.

Flowers in the Attic:The Origin

The limited series airs consecutively over four weeks,Starting Saturday, July 9 and concluding on July 30.

8pm ET/PT

