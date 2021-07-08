Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies

items.[0].videoTitle
Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 09:44:39-04

These delicious nut butter cookies are flourless and gluten-free! Naturally sweet, these cookies will satisfy any sugar craving you might have. Cookbook author Erika Schlick shows us how to make them.

Servings: 8
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup nut butter of choice
1/3 cup maple sugar
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup chocolate chips

Directions

1. Pre-heat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a stand mixer, with the paddle attachment, beat nut butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and baking soda until creamy and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Roll cookie dough into balls (about 1 ½ inches in size) and press onto baking sheet.

5. Bake for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown (depending on how crispy you want them).

6. Cool cookies on a wire rack and enjoy with how cocoa or almond milk!!

Learn more at https://thetrailtohealth.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com