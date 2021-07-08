Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies

These delicious nut butter cookies are flourless and gluten-free! Naturally sweet, these cookies will satisfy any sugar craving you might have. Cookbook author Erika Schlick shows us how to make them.
Servings: 8
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup nut butter of choice
1/3 cup maple sugar
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup chocolate chips
Directions
1. Pre-heat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a stand mixer, with the paddle attachment, beat nut butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and baking soda until creamy and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Fold in chocolate chips.
4. Roll cookie dough into balls (about 1 ½ inches in size) and press onto baking sheet.
5. Bake for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown (depending on how crispy you want them).
6. Cool cookies on a wire rack and enjoy with how cocoa or almond milk!!
