Florida Trade Academy Helping Educate, Train & Fill Essential Jobs

We're learning how a locally-based organization is helping educate, train, and fill these essential jobs.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 12, 2023
1.5 million jobs are expected to open in Florida over the next 10 years, and many are in high-demand, high-wage skilled trades. We're learning how a locally-based organization is helping educate, train, and fill these essential jobs.

Chris Pello is the founder of the Florida Trade Academy, which is based in Tampa. He says he didn't see a bridge to take graduating high schoolers or career changers to trade careers. So, he decided to build it.

The Florida Trade Academy is a Pre-Apprentice Program that lets you learn in-demand technical skills from the pros who know and advance to a paid apprenticeship with a local employer to “learn while you earn” and jump-start your career.

Students move through a nine-month pre-apprentice program that spans construction trades. Students range from young adults seeking the skills for their first careers to those pivoting from one professional career to another.

For more information, visit FloridaTradeAcademy.org.

