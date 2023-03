We're getting ready for the 88th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival, happening March 2-12 in Plant City! Every year, the festival attracts more than 500,000 visitors to eastern Hillsborough County, all in celebration of the strawberry harvest.

There will be plenty of strawberry foods - like the world-famous strawberry shortcake and even strawberry pizza! There's also entertainment, games, rides, and so much more! It's family fun for everyone.

For more information, visit FLStrawberryFestival.com.