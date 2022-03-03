Florida Strawberry Festival Celebrates 87 Years

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival is March 3 through March 13 in Plant City, Fla. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com.

Discounted gate admission tickets are available on our website or at any participating Publix Supermarket stores from February 3rd - March 13th, 2022.

Adult tickets $8 (ages 13 and up) - Youth tickets $4 (ages 6-12)

(Regular price: Adult $10, Youth $5)

To purchase gate admission tickets or concert tickets by phone call the FSF Main Gate Ticket office at 813.754.1996. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon.- Thurs. and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday