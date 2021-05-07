Florida Orchestra Family Concert

The Florida Orchestra brings the U.S. premiere of a wickedly fun version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" to Tampa Bay for its socially distanced Family Concert on May 16th at the Mahaffey Theater. The work features a story by author Roald Dahl, LIVE music by Eleanor Alberga, and narration by Becca McCoy, without a set or images. Separately, the concert features video of a new mural by installation artist Ya La’ford, set to Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro.
Learn more at FloridaOrchestra.org.