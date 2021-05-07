Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Florida Orchestra Family Concert

items.[0].videoTitle
The Florida Orchestra Family Concert
Posted at 9:55 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 09:55:47-04

The Florida Orchestra brings the U.S. premiere of a wickedly fun version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" to Tampa Bay for its socially distanced Family Concert on May 16th at the Mahaffey Theater. The work features a story by author Roald Dahl, LIVE music by Eleanor Alberga, and narration by Becca McCoy, without a set or images. Separately, the concert features video of a new mural by installation artist Ya La’ford, set to Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro.

Learn more at FloridaOrchestra.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com