Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

items.[0].videoTitle
Florida Museum of Photographic Arts
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:14:23-04

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) presents three new exhibitions celebrating natural beauty, family gatherings, and childhood memories. “At Table” by Glenna Jennings cherishes the everyday connections we make around food, drink, and culinary happenings. “The Fabric of Memory” by Astrid Reischwitz builds a visual world of identity and place influenced by the old German tradition of Spin Clubs, where women gathered to knit, spin wool, and share wisdom. “Sea to Shining Sea”, drawn from FMoPA’s permanent collection, celebrates the eclectic beauty of this country and its people. Glenna Jennings Artist Talk at FMoPA: Join a live conversation with artist and educator Glenna Jennings about her exhibition At Table.

Friday, November 26, 2021 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. FMoPA is open 7 days a week with enhanced safety protocols. Florida Museum of Photographic Arts 400 N. Ashley Drive Cube 200 Tampa, Florida 33602

Find More information: www.fmopa.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com