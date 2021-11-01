Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) presents three new exhibitions celebrating natural beauty, family gatherings, and childhood memories. “At Table” by Glenna Jennings cherishes the everyday connections we make around food, drink, and culinary happenings. “The Fabric of Memory” by Astrid Reischwitz builds a visual world of identity and place influenced by the old German tradition of Spin Clubs, where women gathered to knit, spin wool, and share wisdom. “Sea to Shining Sea”, drawn from FMoPA’s permanent collection, celebrates the eclectic beauty of this country and its people. Glenna Jennings Artist Talk at FMoPA: Join a live conversation with artist and educator Glenna Jennings about her exhibition At Table.

Friday, November 26, 2021 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. FMoPA is open 7 days a week with enhanced safety protocols. Florida Museum of Photographic Arts 400 N. Ashley Drive Cube 200 Tampa, Florida 33602

Find More information: www.fmopa.org