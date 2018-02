As part of American Heart Month, Florida Hospital Carrollwood is hosting a free heart screening for the community on Friday, February 23rd from 7-10am. In 15 minutes, you will find out important numbers for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and body mass index, all key to heart health. You will also meet with a doctor or nurse practitioner to go over your results.

Register at:

www.FHCarrollwood.org/15minutes